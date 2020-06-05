Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Friday, June 5

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 26,980 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Friday morning and 33 new deaths bringing the death total to 1,148 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 322,340 tests have been completed to date.

There are 21,864 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 3,289 patients have required hospitalization and 478 patients remain hospitalized today.

Of those 478 patients, 220 of them are currently in the ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 75

Cook: 0

Itasca: 56 – 10 deaths

Koochiching: 9

Lake: 1

St. Louis: 119 – 14 deaths

Ashland: 3

Bayfield: 3 – 1 death

Douglas: 19

Iron: 2 – 1 death

Sawyer: 8

Gogebic: 5 – 1 death

As of Friday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 19,892 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 626 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

