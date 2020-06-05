Watch Live: Walz to Announce Next Steps in States Reopening

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will announce he’s loosening more coronavirus-related restrictions on Minnesota businesses Friday afternoon.

Walz will allow restaurant indoor dining, fitness centers, and some entertainment venues to reopen at a limited capacity on June 10, multiple sources said ahead of the governor’s news conference.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce the next steps in the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic Friday afternoon.

Last month, Walz let the state’s stay-at-home order expire, replacing with a new order he dubbed “Stay Safe MN”, which outlined a phased reopening of the state’s economy.

The state entered the second phase of reopening on Monday, June 1. Under Phase II of the governor’s Stay Safe MN plan, restaurants and bars were allowed to reopen for outside dining only, salons and barbershops could reopen at 25 percent capacity and campgrounds could resume operations with measures in place to ensure social distancing.

Walz’s administration has not released the start date for Phase III of the Stay Safe MN plan.

The governor will be joined at his press conference Friday by Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Economic Commissioner Steve Grove, Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero, and Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington.

As of Friday, Minnesota has reported 1,148 deaths from COVID-19 and 26,980 total positive cases.