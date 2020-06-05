Water Park Opens at Mont du Lac

SUPERIOR, Wis.– With the school year ending and the nice weather, kids are getting ready to go out and swim. One resort in Superior is introducing a new feature this summer.

While the park was open over Memorial Day weekend, Friday was the official grand opening for the new Big Kahuna water park that sits on the pond at the resort.

To celebrate, staff invited people to swim for free all day long to come and check out their newest attraction. Including a slide that goes into the water and also has a tubing park.

Big Kahuna isn’t just for guests at the resort. Leadership from Mont du Lac said passes for the water park are also available to the public as Mont du Lac works to make themselves accessible to everyone all year long.

“The people that have gotten to try it, including myself, it’s so fun,” said Bridgette Duffy, Marketing Manager at Mont du Lac Resort. “It’s just different than anything else that we do have right now in the area to be able to do and it is getting you outside.”

The park will be open Friday through Sunday all summer long and staff says tickets can be bought at their resort.