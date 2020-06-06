Healthcare Professionals Gather for Sit-In to Support Racial Equality

Doctors, nurses, and other providers gathered, most wearing their scrubs and white coats.

DULUTH, Minn. – Healthcare professionals gathered for a sit-in at the Duluth Rose Garden to promote social and racial justice in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Hand sanitizer, masks, and gloves were passed out at the entrance of the Rose Garden to help everyone stay safe.

Many carried signs expressing their support for Black Lives Matter and to raise awareness of racial inequalities.

“We’re hearing our community of black voices telling us they can’t breathe and they are struggling and they are in pain and they are dying and we signed up to do this job to care for all of our people during all times,” said Kelly Higgins Kleven, a physician assistant at Essentia Health.

Doctor Verna Thornton works at Community Memorial Hospital in Cloquet.

She says it is very reassuring to see so many people come out and support the issue of healthcare disparities for people of color.

Organizers of the event say they hope this sit-in encourages other organizations to address issues within their own systems.