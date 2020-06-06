One Person Injured in Greenwood Township Cabin Fire

GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Saturday morning cabin fire left one person injured.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the fire happened on the 4200 block of Nelson Road in Greenway Township.

Emergency personnel responded to the fire at about 7:48 a.m.

Six people were in the cabin when it caught fire. We’re told all six exited the cabin to safety, but then one person went back inside where they were injured, sustaining burns and non-life threatening injuries.

The injured person was airlifted to Miller Dwan in Duluth.