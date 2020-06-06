Remembering D-Day at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Saturday marked the 76th anniversary of when the Allied Forces clenched a pivotal victory in World War II.

June 5th, 1944– the Allies invaded Europe through Normandy Beach.

At the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior, through their preserved P-38 plane and the replica of a paratrooper, the sacrifices of those soldiers live on for future generations.

“It’s extremely important I think for folks to recognize that and still honor those days is a big part of our remembering these sacrifices so that we can have discussions to move forward,” said Executive Director Dustin Heckman.

The Bong Center is open weekdays from 9-5 and Sundays 12-5.