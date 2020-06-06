Walz Eases Restrictions With Sports Venues, Youth Sports

DULUTH, Minn. – On Friday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced phase III of the “Stay Safe MN” Plan, which will begin on June 10.

Gyms, personal fitness and yoga studios may open at 25 percent capacity. Outdoor entertainment venues, such as sporting events, may also open at 25 percent capacity, without exceeding 250 people in a single self-contained space.

Walz also said that youth sports can resume games in low risk sports, and high risk sports with significant contact can practice in a socially distant manner.