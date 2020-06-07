Duluth Rip Current Warning in Effect until 10 a.m. Monday

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Fire Department issued a rip current warning on Sunday, meaning it is too dangerous for swimming.

The warning will expire at 10 a.m. tomorrow unless dangerous conditions continue.

The warning is in place because of strong wind and wave conditions.

Getting caught in a rip current can be deadly for even strong swimmers, and going in the water should be avoided until the warning expires.

There are no lifeguards at Park Point.

Red flags have been raised along the Park Point beach at various locations to indicate the rip current warning.

You can also check for warnings on the Park Point website here.