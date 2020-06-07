Events Remembering Clayton, Jackson, and McGhie Moved Partially Online

DULUTH, Minn. — The organization that educates the community about the Isaac McGhie, Elmer Jackson and Elias Clayton Memorial in Duluth has announced that the 100-year commemoration of the wrongful lynchings of the three men will be moved partially online because of the pandemic.

The organization said that the original plan included hosting 10,000 people on June 15th of this year to take part in the day of remembrance. It will be postponed until next year.

The CJMM organization is hosting multiple events, including a community mural painting remembering George Floyd on Monday from 3-8 p.m near the CJM memorial site. There will also be a Duluth-based documentary crew interviewing those present on recent events such as the Black Lives Matter protests.

On Saturday, June 13th at 5 p.m., CJMM will host a screening of the movie “Just Mercy” on the Facebook watch party platform, with a discussion afterward on injustices communities of color are facing.

On Sunday, June 14th, there will be a Facebook watch party hosted by the organization at the Park Hill Cemetery where Clayton, Jackson, and McGhie’s gravesites are where people can join in prayer.

On Monday, June 15th, there will be a “Community BBQ Fellowship” hosted by the African Heritage Men with support from the Duluth Grill Family Restaurant. The event starts at noon at the CJM memorial.

Also on June 15th, CJMM will host a virtual watch party on its Facebook page at 5 p.m., airing the documentary that will be filmed when community members are painting the mural for George Floyd. A discussion will be held afterward.