Classroom Mourns Loss of Drowning Victim

Everett Eastvold had a big impact on many people during his short life.

DULUTH, Minn. – It was last week when a six-year-old Duluth boy drowned while swimming in Wisconsin.

Everett Eastvold had a big impact on many people during his short life and today, a big group of classmates from his kindergarten class came together to honor his memory.

Students at Homecroft Elementary in Duluth are remembering Everett Eastvold this week. They spent Monday outside their school, painting rocks to put in their yards, creating messages of hope, while also making chalk art.

His kindergarten teacher told us Everett was a sweet kid who was a joy to be around.

“He was busy and loved any kind of learning activity that I could ever create, which was pretty fun,” said Sarah Hodgson, a kindergarten teacher at Homecroft Elementary.

Everett loved exploring and was well-known for getting along with just about anyone.

“He was inquisitive about all of the learning that was taking place, always loved to learn about outside and just always asking questions,” said Hodgson. “Could be in any group of kids and just fit right in.”

Monday’s event also allowed classroom leaders to have tough conversations with their students on such a difficult topic like death, something most of these very young kids have never had to deal with before.

“Play opens up the opportunity to have conversations with young children because they don’t always, don’t process things how adults do in larger chunks of time,” said Hodgson. “So when you play, then we can sit and talk about why we’re here and it allows for that time to just happen, to pause.”

Homecroft teachers hope these activities not only help students share happy memories with Everett, but also help them process the grief they are feeling.

Everett’s parents would like the public to know that Everett’s visitation and funeral are both postponed until a later date.