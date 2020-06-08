Free Meals Begin for Students

DULUTH, Minn. – A free breakfast and lunch program kicked off today for Duluth students.

Students 18 years and younger can pick up free meals during the weekdays.

The meals are something simple for them to bring home to heat up, along with the essentials, like a vegetable, fruit and milk.

“A lot of parents…aren’t working right now, they haven’t been working with the COVID,” said Maria Karon, the kitchen manager for Piedmont Elementary. “Some are home and not able to make a lunch.”

Distributions are at the following schools and bus hubs:

From 11 AM to 12:30 PM, Homecroft Elementary, Laura MacArthur Elementary, Lester Park Elementary, Lowell Elementary, Myers-Wilkins Elementary, Piedmont Elementary, Stowe Elementary, and Ordean East Middle School will be providing bagged meals.

For the bus hubs, look for the school bus. At 9:50 AM at 88th Ave. West; at 10:14 AM at 9428 Grand Ave./East entrance, lower side; at 10:55 AM at 3614 Grand Ave., Wheeler Field; at 12:13 PM at 500 W Superior Street, downtown library; and at 1:28 PM at Lismore Road and McQuade Road.