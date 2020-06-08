Local Non-Profits Lend Helping Hand During Pandemic

Local foundations are doing what they can to support nonprofits during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Ordean Foundation has been prioritizing non-profits hat are on the front lines that are working with vulnerable populations on issues including poverty, and basic needs such as food and shelter.

“I would encourage folks who have the means that are continuing to work and to reach out to local non-profit organizations and make a generous donation,” said Don Ness, the executive director of the Ordean Foundation.

The Ordean Foundation established an emergency grant program where it helped organizations and provided additional support during the pandemic.