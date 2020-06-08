Moose Lake’s Theater and Bowling Alley Opening Soon

Moose Lake's Lake Theatre and Gamper's Food, Liquor, and Bowling are getting ready to finally reopen after being closed for months due to COVID-19.

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. – After Governor Walz’s announcement, businesses such as movie theaters and bowling alleys are preparing to open their doors after being shut down for more than two and a half months.

The movie theaters and bowling alleys can open up at 25 percent capacity.

Moose Lake’s Lake Theatre and Gamper’s Food, Liquor, and Bowling are getting ready to finally reopen after being closed for months due to COVID-19.

The 101-year-old Lake Theatre will have its fire showing in nearly three months on Friday.

“It’s been kind of stressful not knowing when we’re going to be able to open not knowing what plans to make and that and definitely worrying about our money running out,” said Walter Lower III, the manager at Lake Theatre.

The theater will be showing Sonic the Hedgehog this Friday.

After Sonic, Lower says they will be playing an assortment of movies going back 25 years since new movies are not coming out right now.

The theater will be blocking off every other row, enforcing 6 feet of distance, requiring employees to wear masks, and cleaning before, during, and after the movie.

25 percent of their capacity allowed will work out to roughly 80 people allowed in the theater at a time.

“I think we should be able to do a good job of keeping people safe with the social distancing and cleaning so we are not too concerned about it but obviously it’s still on the back of your mind so we want to make sure we are extra careful with everything,” said Lower.

Over at Gamper’s Food, Liquor, and Bowling, the alley is cleaning after each customer.

They will be sanitizing the bowling balls after every use on top of their usual sanitizing and wiping down of the shoes.

They have taken the time off to do many renovations to their space including bowling alley, bar, restrooms, among other improvements.

The owners don’t expect renovations to be done on the bowling alley Wednesday but hope to open up soon after.

“We wanted it to be clean and fresh so when the customers came back that it had a new look we wanted to show them that we wanted it to look nice for them and that we were serious about this COVID thing and we wanted them to be safe when they came in,” said Dee Dee Jirovec, the owner of Gamper’s.

Most businesses in Moose Lake have been given the green light to at least partially open, and many are saying just how thankful they’ve been for the community support during the Stay-at-Home lockdown.

“Joe and I greatly appreciate the community coming in and supporting us like I said it’s been a long road these last few months being closed and we greatly appreciate the community supporting us,” said Jirovec.

As the businesses are starting to open up, many are still encouraging mask-wearing whenever possible.