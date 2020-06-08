New Wave of Superior HS Athletes Heading to UWS

SUPERIOR, Wis. – There’s a long list of current and former UWS student-athletes who didn’t travel far from their high schools to become Yellowjackets. In fact, some are from just down the road at Superior High School, including this year’s talented recruiting class.

On the hardwood, Joey Barker is taking his talents to the Yellowjackets men’s basketball team, a program that is coming off a historic season in the UMAC.

“Coach Polkowski is doing a great job with recruiting and running the team. I believe that with the guys he’s recruiting, as in me and my class, I feel like we can do even better in the next couple of years,” Barker said.

Alex Hanson will be joining the UWS men’s soccer team. His brother Blake is also on the team and his longtime teammate Noah Benson committed there as well.

“As far back as I can remember, I’ve been playing with Noah. I grew up playing with him by my side. It’s awesome having your best friend, especially it takes nerves away,” Hanson said.

Niya Wilson committed to playing soccer with the Yellowjackets, a sport she hasn’t played with the Spartans since her freshman year.

“After that, I played with my club team Gitchi Gummi, based out of Duluth. I was planning on playing soccer here my senior year, but obviously that got cancelled. I just knew that I always wanted to play soccer in college,” said Wilson.

Kaileigh Miller will be pulling double duty at UWS as she will suit up for the softball team and the basketball team too.

“I like challenging myself. Even in high school it can be hard to juggle both sports. But I’m very excited to see how it goes in college,” Miller said.

All four say they are excited to stay close to home and continue to strengthen the Superior-to-UWS-athletics pipeline.

“Everyone seems to be super supportive, especially the teachers. Honestly, I think they’d probably come to the games to whichever college I went to, but staying here in Superior makes it easier for them,” Hanson said.

“I’m going to enjoy staying in Superior because I’ll be able to keep in touch with all the community members that I get to see everyday here in the summer. And with basketball, I’ll be able to help out with younger kids that I’ve always been able to help out with,” said Barker.

“The Superior community has always been really strong to me and they’re always super welcoming. I think our community is great. So to be able to stay in there and do what I want to do to help with my future is super nice,” Miller said.

“I think it speaks a lot about the culture at UWS and it shows that it’s a good place to go. Although we may not be leaving, I’m not upset about that decision at all. I’m super excited to be playing for UWS in the fall,” said Wilson.

Other commitments from Superior include Madeline Casey, who will swim at St. Cloud State. Jaxon D’Auria and Kobe Hansen are both joining the Wausau junior hockey team. Abby Dolsen will run cross country and track and field at UW-Stevens Point. Gunnar Hansen will play baseball at North Iowa Community College. Riley Rehnstrand will also be on the diamond as he’s going to Bryant & Stratton College in Buffalo, New York. And Hannah Craker will stay in-state as she will join the UW-Eau Claire track and field team.