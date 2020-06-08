Officer Charged in Floyd’s Death has 1st Court Appearance

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree murder in George Floyd’s death is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday.

Derek Chauvin, 44, is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s May 25 death.

Floyd, a handcuffed black man, died after the white police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after Floyd stopped moving and pleading for air.

Chauvin and three other officers on the scene were fired the day after Floyd’s death.

Chauvin is being held at a state prison in Oakdale.

The other three officers — J. Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao — are charged with aiding and abetting. They remain in the Hennepin County jail on a $750,000 bond.

The state last week launched a civil rights investigation of the department. On Friday, the council approved a stipulated agreement that immediately banned the use of chokeholds and neck restraints and included several other changes.