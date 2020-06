Section of West 1st and West 2nd Street to Temporarily Close Monday

Work will take place from 6:30 am to 3:30 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – A section of North 3rd Ave West between West 1st and West 2nd street will temporarily close on Monday.

The closure is caused by work being done on the Board of Trade Building.

Work will take place from 6:30 am to 3:30 p.m.

The sidewalk on the west side of the street will be closed at that time.

Detours will be in place for vehicular traffic and pedestrians.