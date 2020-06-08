Spirit Bay Trading Company Shutting Its Doors After More Than 20 Years

DULUTH, Minn. – The growing number of business owners choosing not to reopen as the pandemic is becoming more of a reality in the Northland.

Spirit Bay Trading Company in Duluth is shutting its doors.

For nearly a quarter of a century, Spirit Bay has been one of the only retail businesses in Duluth specializing in spreading the Native American culture.

The Canal Park store started as a way for owner Terry Smith to have a place to share his own artwork with the community.

Over the years, it has evolved into a supercenter of Native American arts, crafts, and goods.

More than 30 Indigenous artists and designers are represented throughout the store.

While Spirit Bay has continued to be an outlet for Native American culture, the owner says it is time to hang it up.

He delayed his retirement for quite some time.

But with the Covid-19 pandemic now impacting his business, he feels it’s finally time to close.

“It’s hard for me to let go. I don’t want to do it, but I guess I’m getting up there where I want to spend time just to enjoy life,” said Owner Terry Smith.

Once Smith retires, his plan includes doing more traveling.

Even though there aren’t many stores like Spirit Bay in Duluth, he hopes one day someone will follow in his footsteps to help continue keeping the native american culture alive.

The last day to visit Spirit Bay Trading Company will be on June 25th.

Any items left over after closing will be up for auction.