‘Taste of Duluth’ Event Postponed

DULUTH, Minn. – The ‘Taste of Duluth’ event has been postponed, according to a recent press release from event organizers.

In a joint statement, Tracy Lundeen of Lundeen Productions and Walt Aplin of Twin Ports Entertainment said, “This decision has been made due to the Governors continuing restrictions being placed on large gatherings due to COVID-19.”

The event was originally scheduled to be held on Saturday, July 25 at the Bayfront Festival Park but has now been postponed until Saturday, September 12.