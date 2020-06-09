Bridgman’s Restaurant Adds A New Patio

The new patio is expected to open within a week.

DULUTH, Minn. – Bridgeman’s in Duluth is adding a new feature to its restaurant, just in time for summer.

Coming soon, the popular restaurant will have a brand new patio.

It will give customers a chance to take part in outdoor dining or have a quick sit down to enjoy some of Bridgeman’s delicious ice cream.

Adding a patio was always on the agenda for the owners, but the pandemic gave them that push to move forward.

So far, the response from customers has been outstanding.

“We’re like wow. We must be on to something. It must be something that the Duluth community is looking for,” said Owner Emily Broman. “We are glad we can make it happen here.

