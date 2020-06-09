City Of Duluth and Career Force Launch “YES Duluth Program”

DULUTH, Minn.– As people try to find jobs during the pandemic, the city of Duluth, Career Force, and a few organizations are partnering to help get young people into the workforce.

Youth Employment Services or “YES Duluth” Program partners with employers and non-profits in the area to offer paid work experience for people ages 16-24.

YES pays the wages while the host organization will provide supervision and on the job training. This will allow youth to get work experience in a variety of areas. This includes jobs at stores like super one or for organizations like the local boys and girls clubs.

“It could be simply working at a business like an employee or it could be a community service project or it could be supporting community needs through a non-profit,” said Elena Foshay, Director of Workforce Development for the City of Duluth.

Meanwhile the city says it is still looking for more organizations to offer up employment spots for teens and young adults, as many places that would be participating have changed their plans due to the pandemic.

The average wage for jobs in the YES Program is $10.25 an hour. Interested people can apply on their website.