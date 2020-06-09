City of Virginia Calls Back Furloughed Employees Amid COVID-19

VIRGINIA, Minn. – The city of Virginia is bringing back all 14 furloughed employees related to the effects of COVID-19.

Mayor Larry Cuffee said the projected 30 to 50 percent reduction in property tax revenues because of the virus did not end up happening.

Cuffee says 90 percent of revenue from county property taxes still came through.

So on Monday, two recycling crew members were back on the job with the remaining starting on June 15 — many of them workers at the library.

The high school summer work program will be back, too, according to Cuffee.