Construction of Turf Field Begins at Thunderhawks’ Noble Hall Field

The turf field will be finished by early August, just in time for the start of the fall sports season.

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – This week, Grand Rapids High School has just begun the early stages of adding turf to Noble Hall Field.

The school board proposed that if the community raised $700,000, they would put up the rest. And thanks to some generous donations, the project was underway.

“We had a committee called the “Noble Hall Turf Field Committee” that went out and solicited funds. We’ve got some really big donors. Their names will be in the field, which will be awesome. Woodland Bank and L&M Fleet Supply. Just a really gracious community,” said athletic director Anne Campbell.

In the past, the field was only used in the fall for football, boys and girls soccer and the marching band, as well as the Itasca Community College football team. Now, it can be used year-round.

“Our track program could use that. Both our lacrosse programs can use that. And when the weather gets nice and the snow has melted, baseball and softball probably want to get out there, too. If local community fields are under water, maybe they want to come play over at Rapids. We want to be all-inclusive and welcome people to our field,” said Campbell.

