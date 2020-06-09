Doug Trentor Named New Head Coach of Superior Girls Hockey Team

He’s spent the past three seasons as the assistant coach under Marc Franta, who has resigned for both personal and professional reasons. Trentor will look to improve on last season’s performance for the Spartans as they won just four games.