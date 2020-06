Ely’s Peak Tunnel Closed for Maintenance

DULUTH, Minn. – The Ely’s Peak tunnel has been going through maintenance recently.

The portion of the trail is closed to remove any dangerous or loose rocks.

This is all part of the DWP trail mini-master plan.

Hikers and climbers are asked to steer clear of both the tunnel and walking routes close to the work area.

Construction is expected to continue until June 28th.