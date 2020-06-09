FDL Band Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

CLOQUET, Minn. – Minnesota health officials announced on Tuesday that a Fond du Lac Band member has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Fond du Lac Human Services Division says they were notified late afternoon on Monday and that the member lives at Mino-Bimaadizi Waakaa’igan in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota Department of Health says they will be working with the Human Services Division to ensure anyone who has been in close contact with the individual is notified and tested.

“Our Public Health Emergency Preparedness Team has been meeting since January in regards to COVID-19 and will continue to monitor this situation with up to date guidance and information from MDH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as we plan for any cases on or near the Reservation,” said Fond du Lac Human Services Director Samuel Moose.

If you develop symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, headache, sore throat, nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, or whole-body aches you are asked to call your healthcare provider to be evaluated for possible COVID-19 testing.

The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa encourages community members that have health-related questions about COVID-19 to call the Fond du Lac Nurse Triage Line at 218-878-2120 or after-hour calls to 218-879-1227.