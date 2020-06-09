Glensheen Reopens After Being Closed For Months

More historic sites are opening up to the public in the Northland.

DULUTH, Minn. – More historic sites are opening up to the public in the Northland.

Glensheen is now opening its historic grounds to the public after two months of closure. All staff is required to wear masks and disposable masks are available for guests when they come in.

Tours are currently not available as today’s grounds opening is part of a phased approach. Glensheen staff tells us they are happy to get back to some normalcy.

“A lot of us are very excited,” said Daniel Hartman, the director of Glensheen Mansion. “I think it’s also that we want to make sure that we’re safe about it. So we spent a lot of time trying to make sure that we’re doing that well.”

Currently those in the Glensheen Mansion annual membership program along with those who pre-purchase tickets are allowed on the Glensheen grounds.