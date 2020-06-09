Local Brewery Hosts Soft Opening

DULUTH, Minn. – Restaurants and bars in Minnesota have been able to have outdoor seating for the past week but tomorrow is the first day customers will also be allowed inside.

Duluth’s Bent Paddle, in the Lincoln Park Craft District, is having a safe and sanitary soft opening today with an open outdoor patio.

All employees are wearing the required masks. Customers are also being encouraged to wear them. Workers are definitely ready to welcome people back.

“Now it’s going to be nice to watch folks raise a glass in the air and start to have that sense of community back into the space,” said Pepin Young, the taproom director at Bent Paddle.

Beginning tomorrow, Bent Paddle will be opening both interior and exterior seating at the state-mandated limit of 50% occupancy with 6 feet of separation. The bar and brewery is allowed to fit 90 people in the establishment, which includes the patio seating.