Minnesota Gyms Prepare for Reopening on Wednesday

Gyms will now be able to open at 25 percent capacity.

DULUTH, Minn. – On Wednesday, Phase III of the “Stay Safe MN” plan will go into effect, and that means gyms and fitness studios can finally reopen.

They can open at 25 percent capacity. Local gyms have spent the past few days deep cleaning and creating enough space for social distancing. Gyms like Personal Best Pilates in Duluth and Breakthrough Fitness and Boxing in Proctor have sanitizer and disinfectant out and have adjusted class times to help members feel safe.

“Limit of nine participants, the 10th would be myself for the indoor limit. And then of course I want to stagger classes so I have time to clean in between,” owner of Breakthrough Fitness and Boxing Andrew Lisdahl said.

“We’re bringing people in the front door of the building and the group that leaves will exit through the hallway and out the main door in the front. Now it’s a rule that everyone has to wear socks, preferably the sticky socks, pilates socks or yoga socks and if they want to, they can wear a workout glove,” instructor at Personal Best Pilates Linda Carrillo said.

The gyms feel comfortable welcoming their members back in, as sanitizing was already part of the daily maintenance.

Gyms already have this leg up on a lot of industries because there’s already gym courtesy to wipe down machines and disinfect as you go along anyways. Tomorrow morning, even if no one shows up, just to know that I can unlock the doors and tell people to come in at their will is going to feel very, very good,” Lisdahl said.

Lisdahl added that he had just opened a week before the pandemic hit, so he’s very excited for his re-reopening.

To learn more about either gym and their reopening plans, check them out Breakthrough Fitness and Boxing or Personal Best Pilates on Facebook.