Northland Greenhouse Stays Busy

DULUTH, Minn. – It has been an exceptionally busy spring for greenhouses.

The weather has certainly cooperated in the month of May and in the first part of June. Over at Lilac Hill Greenhouse in Hermantown, workers tell us that with the pandemic, people are staying home and not traveling, which means they are working in their yards, beautifying their space.

“I think that peoples’ enjoyment of what they’ve done in their yards with container gardens or hanging baskets that will continue throughout the summer,” said Rod Saline, the owner of Lilac Hill Greenhouse.

Owners say people are purchasing everything from hanging baskets to tomato plants.