Skyline Lanes Prepares for Re-Opening

Skyline lanes will re-open tomorrow at 11 a.m.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Skyline Lanes is ready to re-open after over 70 days of being shut down.

Customers will soon be back in the newly renovated facility, but there have been some big changes made to ensure the safety of all customers.

Bowling will now be every other lane, and the arcade will now have games separated to ensure six feet of distance.

“By limiting games, spacing them out, limiting the amount of people that can go in there. Some games are two player games so those will have to go. We’ll shut down one of the sides of the game. We’ll disable them. Therefore we can keep that proper social distancing,” Skyline Lanes General Manager, Corey Kolquist says.

