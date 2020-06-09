St. Luke’s Hospital’s Wound Care Unit Receives Award

DULUTH, Minn. – June is Wound Care Month,

St. Luke’s hospital is being honored for its work in providing exceptional wound care to its patients.

The hospital’s wound care unit was recently presented with the President’s Circle.

It is an award given to hospitals placing at the top level for patient care throughout the last year.

To treat many of their patients the unit uses a Hyperbaric chamber, which can help with the healing process of wounds.

St. Luke’s is the only hospital in the area to use one of those, which is a game-changer for the community.

The closest one for patients to access was previously in St. Cloud.

The unit’s Medical Director says this honor is proof of the team’s dedication to helping those who need it most.

“We are able to treat a group of patients that weren’t able to be treated for up here for a long time,” said Medical Director Jarrod Buresh. “It is a testament to the hard work of our nurses and everybody in the clinic. It’s their ability to take care of these patients.

The Hyperbaric chamber is also used to help patients undergoing radiation.