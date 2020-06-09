Terese Tomanek To Serve Remainder Of Barb Russ’ Duluth City Council Seat

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth City Council voted Monday on who will serve the remainder of Barb Russ’ at-large council seat after she recently resigned for health reasons.

In a unanimous vote, councilors chose Terese Tomanek.

Tomanek lives in the Congdon neighborhood and works as an on-call chaplain at Essentia Health.

Some of Tomanek’s top priorities include a focus on opportunity for all Duluth residents and issues around equity and affordable housing.

She will finish out Russ’ term through 2021.

Tomanek’s first council meeting will be June 22.