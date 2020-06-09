Terese Tomanek To Serve Remainder Of Barb Russ’ Duluth City Council Seat

Dan Hanger,

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth City Council voted Monday on who will serve the remainder of Barb Russ’ at-large council seat after she recently resigned for health reasons.

In a unanimous vote, councilors chose Terese Tomanek.

Tomanek lives in the Congdon neighborhood and works as an on-call chaplain at Essentia Health.

Some of Tomanek’s top priorities include a focus on opportunity for all Duluth residents and issues around equity and affordable housing.

She will finish out Russ’ term through 2021.

Tomanek’s first council meeting will be June 22.

Categories: Minnesota, News, News – Latest News, Political

