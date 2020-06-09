Terese Tomanek Voted Unanimously to City Council

DULUTH, Minn. – Last night the Duluth City Council approved a new city councilor after at-large councilor Barb Russ left her post due to health reasons.

Terese Tomanek was voted unanimously by the council. Tomanek lives in the Congdon neighborhood and works as an on-call chaplain at Essentia Health.

Tomanek says she is excited to focus on issues of equity and affordable housing for her term as a city council member, which goes until 2021.

“My general focus will be opportunity and that’s a general term, but I want it to be opportunity for business and for labor, for children, for people of color, for all of us in this city,” said Tomanek.

Her first council meeting will be held on June 22nd.