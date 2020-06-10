Animal Allies Takes in 24 Surrendered Dogs

Humane society now raising money to care for the animals and is looking to find them homes

DULUTH, Minn. – Animal Allies in Duluth recently took in 24 dogs from a hoarding situation in St. Louis County.

Now, the humane society is raising money to care for the animals and is looking to find them homes.

Animal Allies took in the two dozen dogs on Memorial Day. As far as staff are aware, this is the largest group of animals the organization has ever taken in at one time.

Joshua is one of 24 basenji mixes voluntarily surrendered to Animal Allies.

All the dogs needed to be spayed or neutered, most needed dental care, and some required medical treatments.

The surrender came at a good time for Animal Allies, as all their dogs had been adopted or sent to foster homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. That game them space to care for the basenji dogs.

Staff say the dogs were shy and scared when they first came in, but now they’re eager to engage with people.

They will need to be potty trained and leash trained.

“We are working really hard to make sure that they’re placed in the right home and making sure that the adopters are aware, not only of the breed traits, but what these specific dogs will require in terms of training and engagement and enrichment based on the scenario that they came from,” explained Animal Allies Development Officer Michelle Carter.

Six of the dogs were sent off with a rescue group for long-term care. The rest will be available for adoption from the humane society in Duluth.

Animal Allies has a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for the dogs’ care. The organization hopes to raise $10,0000. Any additional money raised will be used to help other animals at the shelter.