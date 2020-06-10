Duluth Police Chief Releases Video Of Recent Use-Of-Force Arrest

"The force used in this incident is consistent with the Duluth Police Department’s policies and training."

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken is addressing a use-of-force arrest that was captured on video Tuesday and shared on social media.

The 28-year-old suspect in the video was wanted on felony warrants for domestic assault in Cloquet and Carlton County.

Chief Tusken says officers approached the man and asked him to stop before he ran from police.

The pursuit ended near the Speedway convenience store at 6th Avenue East and 4th Street.

Officers got the suspect on the ground where Tusken says he continued to resist, which is when an officer delivered three “knee strikes” to successfully make the arrest.

Nobody was injured. The point of contact until the arrest lasted two minutes.

“We understand that any use of force by police today, especially today, is very concerning to our citizens. We are currently reviewing all of the videotape available to us. That said, we did not see anything that was outside of the scope of our training and policy at this time,” Tusken said Wednesday afternoon.

Later in the evening Wednesday, Tusken released dash-cam video and body camera footage of the call.

“This data is normally classified as confidential. Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken has chosen to release this video in the interest of transparency and authorized under MN State Statute 13.82 Subdivision 15 to dispel widespread rumor and unrest,” said spokesperson Ingrid Hornibrook.

“Members of the review team included Command Staff and the Use of Force Coordinator. The team reviewed reports, the Duluth Police Department Use of Force policy, and footage from body worn cameras, the City camera system, squad cameras as well as a video submitted by a citizen. The force used in this incident is consistent with the Duluth Police Department’s policies and training,” said Hornibrook.