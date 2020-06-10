Duluth Public Parks Allowed to Reopen

DULUTH, Minn.– As COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted across Minnesota, it also means some changes are coming right here in Duluth.

The city is working to open public parks and fields back up in a safe way but limited city resources in this area are causing some setbacks.

With new updates from Governor Walz, Duluth city parks and playgrounds will reopen June 11.

Though they are set to reopen, because of limited park maintenance staff due to the pandemic’s economic impact the city doesn’t have the ability to continually keep playground equipment thoroughly sanitized.

“Playground use does involve behaviors that may result in disease transmission and families therefore are using the playgrounds at their own risk,” said Jim Filby Williams, Director of Parks for the City of Duluth.

Non-contact practices for medium-risk sports like soccer, baseball, football, and others can begin without games. But until there is an increase in park staff, field work can’t be provided.

Aside from fields that are also run by non-profit partners. All other parks will remain closed from organized participation. This includes fields at Wheeler, Arlington, and Jean Duluth.

“We really have to focus our limited human resource on supporting three very basic and modest goals,” said Filby Williams. “Preserving public health and safety, preserving park assets, and maintaining limited standards of tidiness.”

Roads that have been reserved for cyclists and pedestrians at skyline parkway, seven bridges road, and Lincoln Park Drive are all going to be opened back up for motor vehicles starting July 1.