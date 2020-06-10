Duluth YMCA to Reopen Next Week

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Area Family YMCA announced Wednesday that they will be reopening the facility next week.

According to a recent press release, the YMCA will open for members on June 15.

“While many of the things you love about the Y will be the same, you will notice some changes as well,” said Duluth Area Family YMCA Marketing Coordinator Heather Drangin.

Some of those changes will include:

Additional Staff Training – Our staff members are undergoing training in the latest cleaning and disinfection protocols provided by the CDC, as well as training in topics including social distancing, creating stable groups, and virus spread reduction.

– Our staff members are undergoing training in the latest cleaning and disinfection protocols provided by the CDC, as well as training in topics including social distancing, creating stable groups, and virus spread reduction. Hand Washing – More frequent hand-washing breaks and enhanced disinfecting procedures are being implemented. We will also be increasing the amount of hand sanitizing stations around the buildings.

– More frequent hand-washing breaks and enhanced disinfecting procedures are being implemented. We will also be increasing the amount of hand sanitizing stations around the buildings. Health Screenings – All children and staff will be screened upon entry. Anyone with a temperature above 100.3 and/or exhibiting other symptoms of illness will not be permitted to enter the facility.

– All children and staff will be screened upon entry. Anyone with a temperature above 100.3 and/or exhibiting other symptoms of illness will not be permitted to enter the facility. Smaller Group Sizes – Our fitness classes will be smaller than usual due to the need for additional physical distancing between participants. Group exercise classes will utilize markers on the floor to help participants maintain a 12 feet perimeter around them while taking part in the class.

– Our fitness classes will be smaller than usual due to the need for additional physical distancing between participants. Group exercise classes will utilize markers on the floor to help participants maintain a 12 feet perimeter around them while taking part in the class. Limited Equipment -We have removed some equipment from the floor to help encourage physical distancing and increase the safety of our members while still allowing them to get the best workout they can.

-We have removed some equipment from the floor to help encourage physical distancing and increase the safety of our members while still allowing them to get the best workout they can. Changes to Services – For the sake of safety, we have removed some services that you may be used to seeing in our facilities. There will no longer be towel service at our Downtown Branch, we will no longer be offering coffee, and the tables and chairs in our lobbies have been temporarily removed to limit touchpoints. Scales will no longer be available in our wellness centers.

– For the sake of safety, we have removed some services that you may be used to seeing in our facilities. There will no longer be towel service at our Downtown Branch, we will no longer be offering coffee, and the tables and chairs in our lobbies have been temporarily removed to limit touchpoints. Scales will no longer be available in our wellness centers. Pool Status – As of now our pools will remain closed; however, the pools at the Downtown Brach and at the Y at the Essentia Wellness Center will reopen as of June 22nd, and the pool at the Cook County location will reopen as of July 1st.

– As of now our pools will remain closed; however, the pools at the Downtown Brach and at the Y at the Essentia Wellness Center will reopen as of June 22nd, and the pool at the Cook County location will reopen as of July 1st. Limited Lockers Available – We will be closing many of our lockers to help reduce touchpoints and are asking people to bring the least number of items necessary with them when they enter our facilities.

For more information about the Duluth Area Family YMCA, you can visit https://www.duluthymca.org/.