Fond-du-Luth to Reopen Next Week
DULUTH, Minn. – Fond-du-Luth Casino announced Wednesday that they will be reopening next week.
The casino said in a recent press release that they will open their doors once again at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 15.
Face masks will be made available to guests on opening day while supplies last.
Casino staff says some temporary adjustments have been made including:
- The hours of operation are 10 AM – 2 AM.
- There will be one designated door for entry.
- All floors are non– smoking. No Coat check available. No large bags, baggage, backpacks, and luggage will be allowed in the building.
- We are unable to offer blackjack and food service.
- Most slots titles are still available to play
- The Hart District Ramp, located next to the Fond-du-Luth Casino is open. The first hour is free, however, the ramp is currently not accepting cash payments upon exit.
At the entry check-point you will:
- Present your Player’s Club card and photo ID.
- Be given a non-invasive temperature check. If you have a temperature of 100 degrees or higher, you will be asked to return at a later time and we encourage you to seek medical attention.
- Be required to show your Players Club Card and swipe it at the kiosk, if you are not a member it is free to become a member and Player’s Club membership is required to enter.
- Be required to wear a face mask and may even be asked to lower your mask for an identity check, while on property.
Fond-du-Luth says staff will be available to sanitize areas and machines for guests throughout the day.
For more information on sanitation and other important questions, you can visit www.fondduluthcasino.com.