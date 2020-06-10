Fond-du-Luth to Reopen Next Week

DULUTH, Minn. – Fond-du-Luth Casino announced Wednesday that they will be reopening next week.

The casino said in a recent press release that they will open their doors once again at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 15.

Face masks will be made available to guests on opening day while supplies last.

Casino staff says some temporary adjustments have been made including:

The hours of operation are 10 AM – 2 AM.

There will be one designated door for entry.

All floors are non– smoking. No Coat check available. No large bags, baggage, backpacks, and luggage will be allowed in the building.

We are unable to offer blackjack and food service.

Most slots titles are still available to play

The Hart District Ramp, located next to the Fond-du-Luth Casino is open. The first hour is free, however, the ramp is currently not accepting cash payments upon exit.

At the entry check-point you will:

Present your Player’s Club card and photo ID.

Be given a non-invasive temperature check. If you have a temperature of 100 degrees or higher, you will be asked to return at a later time and we encourage you to seek medical attention.

Be required to show your Players Club Card and swipe it at the kiosk, if you are not a member it is free to become a member and Player’s Club membership is required to enter.

Be required to wear a face mask and may even be asked to lower your mask for an identity check, while on property.

Fond-du-Luth says staff will be available to sanitize areas and machines for guests throughout the day.

For more information on sanitation and other important questions, you can visit www.fondduluthcasino.com.