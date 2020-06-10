Fond-du-Luth to Reopen Next Week

Site Staff,

Casino

DULUTH, Minn. – Fond-du-Luth Casino announced Wednesday that they will be reopening next week.

The casino said in a recent press release that they will open their doors once again at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 15.

Face masks will be made available to guests on opening day while supplies last.

Casino staff says some temporary adjustments have been made including:

  • The hours of operation are 10 AM – 2 AM.
  • There will be one designated door for entry.
  • All floors are non– smoking. No Coat check available. No large bags, baggage, backpacks, and luggage will be allowed in the building.
  • We are unable to offer blackjack and food service.
  • Most slots titles are still available to play
  • The Hart District Ramp, located next to the Fond-du-Luth Casino is open. The first hour is free, however, the ramp is currently not accepting cash payments upon exit.

At the entry check-point you will:

  • Present your Player’s Club card and photo ID.
  • Be given a non-invasive temperature check. If you have a temperature of 100 degrees or higher, you will be asked to return at a later time and we encourage you to seek medical attention.
  • Be required to show your Players Club Card and swipe it at the kiosk, if you are not a member it is free to become a member and Player’s Club membership is required to enter.
  • Be required to wear a face mask and may even be asked to lower your mask for an identity check, while on property.

Fond-du-Luth says staff will be available to sanitize areas and machines for guests throughout the day.

For more information on sanitation and other important questions, you can visit www.fondduluthcasino.com.

Categories: Minnesota, News, News – Latest News

You Might Like

Fox21 Livestream Banner Spring 2020 728x90