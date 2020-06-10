Gov. Walz Announces Pardon Hearing for Man Connected with Clayton-Jackson-McGhie Case

DULUTH, Minn.-During an announcement today about calling a special legislative session for Friday to extend the state’s peace time emergency, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz also said the state will hold a pardon hearing this week for Max Mason, a black circus laborer who was accused of raping the same white woman Isaac Mcghie, Elmer Jackson, and Elias Clayton were accused of raping back in 1920.

Those men were lynched while Mason served four years in prison before being released on the condition he leave the state.

“Starting years ago, there was an attempt to try or issue a posthumous pardon – Minnesota has never issued a posthumous pardon,” Walz said. “The three members of the pardon board six months ago agreed we would hear Max Mason’s appeal for pardon this Friday.”

It should be noted that the 100th anniversary of the wrongful lynching of the three black men is Monday.

The organization behind the CJM Memorial is hosting multiple events online and in-person the next two weeks to honor their memory.