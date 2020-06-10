Itasca County Board Approves Plan for new Jail

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. – On Tuesday, the Itasca County Board approved in a 3-2 vote one of the plans for a new jail facility.

According to the Itasca County Sheriff, the plan calls for taking over three downtown Grand Rapids businesses for expansion which include North Print, Northland Flooring, and Vanity Cleaners.

Earlier this year a special jail task force determined a new facility was needed following an announcement that if major changes were not made to the jail it would be closed.

The cost of the new facility is projected to be between 68-70 million dollars.

Funding for the jail would come from sales and property taxes in Itasca County.

The Sheriff says they are hopeful the new jail will be built by 2023.