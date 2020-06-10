Mesabi Range’s Taquarius Wair to Receive Jimmy V Award at ESPYs

The Minneapolis native was severely burned in a house fire at the age of four.

BRISTOL, Conn. – For the past 13 years, ESPN has given out the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at their annual award show the ESPYs. It is earned by a person in the sports world who has overcome great obstacles through perseverance and dedication. This year’s recipient is Mesabi Range running back Taquarius Wair.

The Minneapolis native was severely burned in a house fire at the age of four, which left him permanently scarred and without all the fingers on his left hand. That fire also claimed the life of his sister Shawneece. But despite the 20% chance of survival he was given from doctors, Wair underwent multiple surgeries and ended up playing high school football at Minneapolis North, before coming up to Virginia to suit up for the Norseman.

The ESPY awards will air June 21st on ESPN.