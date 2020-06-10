Minnesota Restaurants Now Able to Seat 50% Capacity Indoors

For about three months, Minnesota restaurants were limited to only offering take out, delivery and curbside options. All of this has changed starting today.

DULUTH, Minn. – For about three months, Minnesota restaurants were limited to only offering take out, delivery and curbside options. All of this has changed starting today. Minnesota restaurants are now able to have 50% capacity indoors.

Duluth Grill on 27th Avenue West was bustling today at guests enjoyed meals inside the restaurant.

“We’re going to be living in this new world with smaller sales so we’re going to have to adjust and figure it out but it’s a great turnout,” said Tom Hanson, one of the co-owners of Duluth Grill. “People have been so wonderful. Everything about it feels normal, it’s just a matter of if we can make it.”

Customers are enjoying the new change in atmosphere and just being able to connect with others.

“Really good, really good” said Jamie Panger, a Duluth resident. “It’s been a long few months eating at home all the time. Nice to eat out.”

“It’s been a long three months of cooking and feeding everyone and being home so it’s nice to socialize,” said Brenda Panger, a Duluth resident.

Phoholic has been doing only takeout and delivery since March. Guests have been calling to see when they would be able to dine in.

“They say, “Are you open?” said Wyatt Hotchkin, a cook at Phoholic. “We say, “Take out and delivery,” but they say, “when do you guys know when you’re gonna be open?” “Whenever this thing gets lifted.”

Phoholic just opened last August. The goal remains to provide a comfortable dining experience even with the mandated restrictions.

And over at Vitta Pizza in Canal Park, it’s also all about adapting to the current situation.

“Very excited,” said Emily Ray, the assistant general manager at Vitta Pizza. “It’s been a long time coming. But of course we’re going to be taking every precaution possible to keep our customers safe and our staff safe.”

Duluth Grill, Phoholic and Vitta Pizza are all taking extra precautions when it comes to cleanliness, including masks for workers, social distancing and sanitation of frequent touch points.