More Relief for Iron Range Businesses

EVELETH, Minn.– Small business loans have been given out during the pandemic and over on the Iron Range, there is now another program to get relief.

The Minnesota Department Of Iron Range Resources And Rehabilitation has pledged $7 million for the area. $5 million will go towards small business relief loans and another $2 million in grants for communities to give out the aid. Those involved say there is still a need for financial relief as businesses open back up at limited capacities.

“A lot of [businesses in the area] are at 15, 25, 50 percent. So we see this playing out over the next six months where there would be a lot of need,” said Mark Phillips, Commissioner of Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources And Rehab.

Businesses and organizations should be able to apply for those loans as early as next week.