North Shore Tourism Picking Up During Summer

FINLAND, Minn.– As summer begins, the impact of the pandemic means a slow start for businesses along the North Shore.

Tourist-reliant businesses like Maple Grove Motel and Bait Shop in Finland, Minnesota have been slower than normal but is starting to pick back up, seeing an increase in last minute reservations and ones for the fall.

While business at the bait shop has been non-stop since the fishing opener. Management used the downtime in the spring to renovate rooms and increase the services at their store.

“Just try to use is as an opportunity to slow down, and then make changes and do stuff that would be harder to do when things are just in the full swing,” said Nicole Chumley, Co-Owner of Maple Grove Motel and Bait Shop.

This summer, Maple Grove Motel and Bait Shop now has kayaks, canoes, and fishing poles that are available for rent.