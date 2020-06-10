Northern Exposure Hockey Tournament Cancelled, 2021 Dates Announced

Full refunds will be given to all teams that signed up for this year's 15th annual tourney, which will now take place July 16th to 18th 2021.

DULUTH, Minn. – The 2020 Northern Exposure hockey tournament has been cancelled.

The event was scheduled for July 17th to the 19th. But due to the state of Minnesota classifying hockey as a high-risk sport, organizers say there was no way to safely put together this year’s event.

“The state of Minnesota has not given adequate notice to policy changes leading up to this point. And while we know things could change by mid-July, we know you as teams, your families, as well as us as tournament planners need time to plan, which is the reason we’ve decided to make this decision now,” tournament director Kasey Yoder said.

