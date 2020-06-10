Second Harvest Hosts New Food Assistance Program

In all, 45,000 pounds were donated, with boxes full of all the essentials.

SUPERIOR, Wisconsin. – Members of Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank, and UWS volunteers participated in there first ever coronavirus food assistance program drop off.

Hundreds of cars were lined up lined up several blocks to get the food.

With no income restrictions, people could just pull their vehicles up and get the food delivered.

“Because this is this the first time and its a slightly different program, we didn’t know how many people to expect. This shows that there is a need in the community for this food,” Second Harvest Food Resources Developer, Katie Bull says.

With under 30 volunteers participating, members of University of Wisconsin Superior have been volunteering with Second Harvest for years.

“Even if it’s a little good thing like this, loading food into cars for people that need it. It’s a big deal to me and I wanna make sure I can help out,” UWS Athletic Communications Member, Jon Garver says.

Members Second Harvest Food Bank say, they hope to have more events like this in the future.