Superior Public Museums Reopen for Tours

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior Public Museums are opening their doors again for the first time since the COVID-19 shutdown began.

Fairlawn Mansion has been offering tours since June 1st.

We’re told the experience is almost the same as normal, with only the servants are closed off for guests because it’s where the staff offices are located.

Guests are encouraged to register for tours in advance. Only six people are allowed on each tour and those people must know each other or live together.

Staff tell us they’re excited to open the museum doors to the public again.

“It’s a little bit of normalcy to have that back in your life, and we always love showing people around our museums so, even though it’s different with group sizes and everything, we still share the same experience as we did before,” said Megan Meyer, executive director of Superior Public Museums.

The S.S. Meteor Whaleback Ship Museum will open Monday, June 15th.

The Old Firehouse and Police Museum will not have normal hours this year. It’s open by appointment only.