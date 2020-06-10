UMD’s John Larson Ready to Get Back on the Field

After a junior year plagued by injury, Larson is back to feeling 100% healthy.

DULUTH, Minn. – If all goes well, we’re less than three months away from the college football season. And one player who comes into the year with extra motivation is UMD quarterback John Larson.

Last season, Larson was stellar on the field, but it was another year where injuries plagued the dual threat QB. Larson injured his shoulder midway through the season and only appeared in seven games. But now #9 says, he is 100% healthy and ready to suit up for his final year at UMD.

“One nice thing about us not having a full year of school is that everyone kind of got a chance to rest. We didn’t have to lift weights as hard. We weren’t out in their in spring ball getting hit. If we’re going to look for a silver lining in this whole thing, it’s that everyone, including myself, is 100% healthy. Shoulder’s all good this year so I’m all ready to go,” Larson said.

Larson added that losing spring camp was tough on the team and being separated from teammates now isn’t making things easier.

“We aren’t doing our 7-on-7’s like we normally do, just because of sheer numbers. We’re throwing and getting as much as we can. But it’s hard to prepare when you’re not with your teammates to kind of push you and all that.It’s hard but for the most part, I feel everyone is doing the best they can with the situation they have,” said Larson.