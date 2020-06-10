YMCA to Open Next Week

DULUTH, Minn. – Local Northland organizations continue to prepare to reopen after many of the governor’s restrictions were lifted today.

Leadership from the Duluth Area Family YMCA is opening up its downtown Duluth facility Monday as they work to keep their staff and guests safe.

The organization is following strict hand-washing guidelines while also wearing face masks and keeping social distancing.

“We’re thrilled to be able to open up again and see some familiar faces and have the opportunity for the community to come back and have a gathering spot to exercise and be well,” said Josh Denton, the HR manager with Duluth Area Family YMCA.

The Superior YMCA has been open since June 1st and has been on a reservation-based system.