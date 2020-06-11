Black Bear Casino Resort Reopening Next Week
CARLTON, Minn. – Black Bear Casino Resort announced Thursday that it will be reopening next week.
According to Black Bear’s website, they will be re-opening at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 15.
During Phase 1 of reopening the new hours of operation will be 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. every day.
Some changes that have been implemented for reopening include new designated smoking and non-smoking areas on the gaming floor.
Black Bear says approximately 35% of the gaming floor will be non-smoking. A map of smoking and non-smoking areas can be found here.
Additional Phase 1 changes include:
Entering Black Bear Casino Resort
- All main entrances will be open. The entrance for the original hotel will be closed until further notice.
- At all entry checkpoints, guests will be given a non-invasive temperature check. If you have a temperature of 100 degrees or higher, you will be asked to return at a later time and encourage you to seek medical attention.
- To ensure the safety of guests and employees, the staff is asking everyone who is experiencing any symptoms to please stay home.
Personal Protective Equipment
- All guests and employees will be required to wear a face mask when in public areas. Guests will be allowed to remove their masks when in their hotel room, for eating, drinking, and smoking.
- Guests may wear a face shield or goggles if they choose. All face shields and/or goggles must be clear.
- Employees who have contact with customers will be required to wear masks when in the building.
- Black Bear Casino Resort employees will be reminding guests to use their face masks and wash/sanitize their hands often.
Social Distancing
- Please stay 6 feet away from other groups or individuals whenever possible.
- Please follow the social distancing markers that are placed on the floor.
- Employees will do their best to ensure proper social distancing from other employees and guests whenever possible.
- Black Bear will only be utilizing every other slot machine and will be monitoring occupancy levels and limits closely.
Cleaning and Sanitizing Procedures
- Staff will be cleaning and disinfecting surfaces as often as possible.
- Hand Sanitizer dispensers are located throughout the gaming floor and at all workstations.
- Please let any staff member know if you would like your machine area sanitized.
What is Open?
At this time the following areas are opening on Monday, June 15th:
- Slot Machines
- Cobalt Nightclub – quick food and beverages available
- Beverage Stations
- Cashier Station
- Players Club
- Gift Shop
The following areas will be opening on June 18th:
- Hotel Tower
What isn’t Open?
The following areas are closed until further notice:
- Original Hotel
- Pool Complex
- Work Out Facility
- Table Games
- Pull Tabs
- Bingo
- Coffee Shop
- Seven Fires Steakhouse
- The Buffet at The Bear
- Sage Deli
- Arcade
- Golf Course
For more information on Black Bear Casino Resort and reopening guidelines, you can visit http://blackbearcasinoresort.com/index.html.