Black Bear Casino Resort Reopening Next Week

CARLTON, Minn. – Black Bear Casino Resort announced Thursday that it will be reopening next week.

According to Black Bear’s website, they will be re-opening at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 15.

During Phase 1 of reopening the new hours of operation will be 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. every day.

Some changes that have been implemented for reopening include new designated smoking and non-smoking areas on the gaming floor.

Black Bear says approximately 35% of the gaming floor will be non-smoking. A map of smoking and non-smoking areas can be found here.

Additional Phase 1 changes include:

Entering Black Bear Casino Resort

All main entrances will be open. The entrance for the original hotel will be closed until further notice.

At all entry checkpoints, guests will be given a non-invasive temperature check. If you have a temperature of 100 degrees or higher, you will be asked to return at a later time and encourage you to seek medical attention.

To ensure the safety of guests and employees, the staff is asking everyone who is experiencing any symptoms to please stay home.

Personal Protective Equipment

All guests and employees will be required to wear a face mask when in public areas. Guests will be allowed to remove their masks when in their hotel room, for eating, drinking, and smoking.

Guests may wear a face shield or goggles if they choose. All face shields and/or goggles must be clear.

Employees who have contact with customers will be required to wear masks when in the building.

Black Bear Casino Resort employees will be reminding guests to use their face masks and wash/sanitize their hands often.

Social Distancing

Please stay 6 feet away from other groups or individuals whenever possible.

Please follow the social distancing markers that are placed on the floor.

Employees will do their best to ensure proper social distancing from other employees and guests whenever possible.

Black Bear will only be utilizing every other slot machine and will be monitoring occupancy levels and limits closely.

Cleaning and Sanitizing Procedures

Staff will be cleaning and disinfecting surfaces as often as possible.

Hand Sanitizer dispensers are located throughout the gaming floor and at all workstations.

Please let any staff member know if you would like your machine area sanitized.

What is Open?

At this time the following areas are opening on Monday, June 15th:

Slot Machines

Cobalt Nightclub – quick food and beverages available

Beverage Stations

Cashier Station

Players Club

Gift Shop

The following areas will be opening on June 18th:

Hotel Tower

What isn’t Open?

The following areas are closed until further notice:

Original Hotel

Pool Complex

Work Out Facility

Table Games

Pull Tabs

Bingo

Coffee Shop

Seven Fires Steakhouse

The Buffet at The Bear

Sage Deli

Arcade

Golf Course

For more information on Black Bear Casino Resort and reopening guidelines, you can visit http://blackbearcasinoresort.com/index.html.