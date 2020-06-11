Black Bear Casino Resort Reopening Next Week

CARLTON, Minn. – Black Bear Casino Resort announced Thursday that it will be reopening next week.

According to Black Bear’s website, they will be re-opening at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 15.

During Phase 1 of reopening the new hours of operation will be 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. every day.

Some changes that have been implemented for reopening include new designated smoking and non-smoking areas on the gaming floor.

Black Bear says approximately 35% of the gaming floor will be non-smoking. A map of smoking and non-smoking areas can be found here.

Additional Phase 1 changes include:

Entering Black Bear Casino Resort

  • All main entrances will be open. The entrance for the original hotel will be closed until further notice.
  • At all entry checkpoints, guests will be given a non-invasive temperature check. If you have a temperature of 100 degrees or higher, you will be asked to return at a later time and encourage you to seek medical attention.
  • To ensure the safety of guests and employees, the staff is asking everyone who is experiencing any symptoms to please stay home.

Personal Protective Equipment

  • All guests and employees will be required to wear a face mask when in public areas. Guests will be allowed to remove their masks when in their hotel room, for eating, drinking, and smoking.
  • Guests may wear a face shield or goggles if they choose. All face shields and/or goggles must be clear.
  • Employees who have contact with customers will be required to wear masks when in the building.
  • Black Bear Casino Resort employees will be reminding guests to use their face masks and wash/sanitize their hands often.

Social Distancing

  • Please stay 6 feet away from other groups or individuals whenever possible.
  • Please follow the social distancing markers that are placed on the floor.
  • Employees will do their best to ensure proper social distancing from other employees and guests whenever possible.
  • Black Bear will only be utilizing every other slot machine and will be monitoring occupancy levels and limits closely.

Cleaning and Sanitizing Procedures

  • Staff will be cleaning and disinfecting surfaces as often as possible.
  • Hand Sanitizer dispensers are located throughout the gaming floor and at all workstations.
  • Please let any staff member know if you would like your machine area sanitized.

What is Open?
At this time the following areas are opening on Monday, June 15th:

  • Slot Machines
  • Cobalt Nightclub – quick food and beverages available
  • Beverage Stations
  • Cashier Station
  • Players Club
  • Gift Shop

The following areas will be opening on June 18th:

  • Hotel Tower

What isn’t Open?

The following areas are closed until further notice:

  • Original Hotel
  • Pool Complex
  • Work Out Facility
  • Table Games
  • Pull Tabs
  • Bingo
  • Coffee Shop
  • Seven Fires Steakhouse
  • The Buffet at The Bear
  • Sage Deli
  • Arcade
  • Golf Course

For more information on Black Bear Casino Resort and reopening guidelines, you can visit http://blackbearcasinoresort.com/index.html.

